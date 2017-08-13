Demonstrators Sing, Dance in NYC's Union Square to Show Solidarity with Charlottesville Victims

A crowd gathered in New York City’s Union Square on Saturday, August 12, to show solidarity with those injured at white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier in the day.At the rally in Charlottesville, one person died and several injured after a car slammed into a crowd. Violence had escalated prior to the incident, forcing the Virginia governor to issue a state of emergency.Solidarity marches were organized in major cities across the United States. Credit: Instagram/thatclaragirl via Storyful