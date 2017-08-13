Tear Gas Fired as Alt-Right and Counter-Protesters Clash in Charlottesville

Alt-right demonstrators, including some neo-Nazis, and counter-protesters clashed in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12 with fights, songs, chants and marches. Later, a car plowed into protesters, killing one person and injuring 19.Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency earlier in the day, after white supremacists attempted to stage a rally in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park.NBC News reported the rally was being held to protest the Charlottesville City Council’s decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue. Credit: Instagram/Anonymous via Storyful