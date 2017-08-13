Car Plows Into Protesters, Quickly Reverses in Charlottesville

One person was killed and 19 were injured after a car crashed through protesters and into another vehicle on the street after white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12, according to the City of Charlottesville.Earlier in the day Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville as violent confrontations broke out between neo-Nazi protesters and counter-protesters. A number of arrests were made. A group of people described as anti-fascist, anti-racist counter-protesters continued to march in the streets of Charlottesville after the rally was officially shut down. Credit: Twitter/Brennan Gilmore via Storyful