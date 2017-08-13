State of Emergency Declared as Fights Break Out at Charlottesville Protests

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency on Saturday, August 12, in Charlottesville as violent confrontations broke out between neo-Nazi protesters and counterprotesters. A number of arrests were made.Echoing a chant heard during the ‘Unite the Right’ rally on the previous day at the University of Virginia, several counter-protesters chanted, “We have replaced you. Strong. United. Interracial crew.”NBC News reported that the rally at Emancipation Park was being held to protest Charlottesville City Council’s decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue. Credit: ACLU of Virginia via Storyful