News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Counter-Protesters Chant 'Love Has Already Won' at Charlottesville Rally

Counter-protesters gathered and chanted near the site of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park on Saturday, August 12.Video from the rally shows people linking arms and chanting, “love has, love has, love has already won,” as those taking part in the rally walked past.NBC News reported that the rally at Emancipation Park was being held to protest Charlottesville City Council’s decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue. Credit: ACLU of Virginia via Storyful

Latest

0413_1800_vic_cruise
1:33

Cruise tragedy after woman falls overboard
0413_1800_vic_bathtub
1:07

Police close in on bathtub killer
0413_1800_vic_footy
2:12

Footy cash splash in landmark deal
0413_1800_vic_winds
1:08

Melbourne weather warning for the weekend with wind gusts of 120km/h 
0413_1800_vic_fire
1:29

Fire crews battle to bring recycling fire under control
Latest tragic news for girl who suffered electric shock from tap
0:35

Latest tragic news for girl who suffered electric shock from tap
0413_0500_nat_crash
0:24

Two dead in car crash
0413_0500_nat_wifeGG
0:50

Major search is underway for the wife of former Governor-General

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'