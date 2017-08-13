Counter-Protesters Chant 'Love Has Already Won' at Charlottesville Rally

Counter-protesters gathered and chanted near the site of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park on Saturday, August 12.Video from the rally shows people linking arms and chanting, “love has, love has, love has already won,” as those taking part in the rally walked past.NBC News reported that the rally at Emancipation Park was being held to protest Charlottesville City Council’s decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue. Credit: ACLU of Virginia via Storyful