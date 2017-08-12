News

Florida's Suspect's Alleged Bad Spelling Could Lead to Arrest

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman whose alleged bad spelling could lead to her arrest. Martisha Wilson, 46, is wanted on charges of criminal use of personal identification.Wilson wrote a fake letter to her boyfriend’s employer, Reddy Ice, on letterhead from the county sheriff’s office. “The employees at Reddy Ice realized it didn’t come from the Sheriff’s Office and contacted us—probably because of the poor spelling, incorrect grammar, and other mistakes,” a sheriff’s office Facebook post said.“If you’re going to dummy up a letter from the sheriff’s office, I highly recommend that you spell correctly, that you use a real deputy so you’re not embarrassed when we come out to arrest you,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a video. “This has to be some of the worst spelling and the worst sentence structure that I’ve ever seen.” Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

