Dubai Ramps Up Construction on World Expo Site

With three years to go until the 2020 World Expo will open its doors to an expected 25 million visitors, construction is well underway in Dubai.Aerial footage released on August 7 shows the site, where 5,000 construction workers are laboring in intense heat. At its peak, a whopping 37,000 people are expected to be working on the construction project.The region has seen a heatwave in recent weeks, with temperatures topping 50 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit). Credit: Dubai Media Office via Storyful