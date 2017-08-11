100-Foot Guan Yu Statue Covered in White Sheet After Drawing Criticism From Local Muslims

A 100-foot statue of the Chinese deity Guan Yu in an Indonesian temple was covered up by a white sheet after it drew criticism from local Muslims.The statue, part of the Kwan Sing Bo Chinese Temple complex in East Java, was covered on August 5 after critics called it an affront to Islam and unrelated to Indonesia’s history, according to reports from The New York Times and local news source Intelijen.Guan Yu, a famous general in China’s Three Kingdoms period, is widely celebrated as a god in Chinese communities across the world. The statue at Kwan Sing Bo, unveiled in July, was declared the tallest Guan Yu statue in Southeast Asia by the World Record Museum of Indonesia when it was revealed, but quickly drew ire from the area’s predominantly-Muslim local residents, according to reports from Coconuts Jakarta.This footage shows the covered-up statue at a distance. Credit: Instagram/thoni_mukarrom via Storyful