Turnbull Confirms Australia Will Enter Conflict if North Korea Attacks US

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull confirmed on Friday morning, August 11, that Australia will enter into conflict against North Korea in the event it attacks the United States.The US and North Korea have engaged in tense words, as US President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to unleash fire and fury on Pyongyang, Reuters reported, in response to North Korean plans to fire a missile over Japan to land near Guam.Speaking to 3AW Radio, ABC reported, Turnbull said: "America stands by its allies, including Australia of course, and we stand by the United States.“So be very, very clear on that. If there’s an attack on the US, the ANZUS Treaty would be invoked and Australia would come to the aid of the United States, as America would come to our aid if we were attacked.”ANZUS was first signed in 1951 and is a security treaty between Australia, New Zealand and the US.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, August 10, Turnbull told the media: "We obviously plan for all contingencies … I’m not going to get into speculative territory, but plainly, we are very alert to the situation. It’s constantly under review, I’m constantly discussing it with our officials and our allies, including obviously the United States.“I’ll just repeat what the foreign minister and I have been saying over the last several months again. The North Korean regime’s illegal, reckless and dangerous conduct must stop. They must come to their senses. What they are doing is putting the peace and stability of the region and indeed the world at risk.“We welcome the strong action by the UN Security Council imposing much stronger sanctions than before, we welcome the support of China and Russia for that. And we note that China has unique leverage over North Korea and we encourage China to use that to bring this regime to its senses.” Credit: The PMO via Storyful