Firefighters Contain 9,800-Acre Dune Fire in Nevada

The Dune Fire in Winnemucca, Nevada, quickly grew to 9,800 acres before being contained by firefighters on August 8.According to the National Forest Service’s incident reports the fire started on Tuesday afternoon in the Slumbering Hills area. Firefighters, engines and air resources managed to contain the fire by 100 percent on August 9.Video posted by the Nevada Bureau of Land Management shows the spread of the wildfire at dusk. Credit: Nevada Bureau of Land Management via Storyful