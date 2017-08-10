News

Four People Narrowly Avoid Death at Polish Train Crossing

Four people narrowly escaped with their lives when the car they were travelling in was grazed by a train at a crossing in the Polish city of Koszalin on August 7.As seen in this video, the car, approaching the train crossing at speed after the barriers have come down, crashes through one of the barriers and clears the tracks less than a second before the train rushes through. The train clips the rear of the car, pushing it neatly out of the way and causing minor damage, but no injuries.The four occupants of the car can be seen hurriedly getting out after the train passes by. Credit: PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe SA via Storyful

