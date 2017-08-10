Oregon Army National Guard Helps Fight Whitewater Fire

The Oregon National Guard helped battle the Whitewater Fire raging in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area east of Detroit, Oregon, on August 8.The Whitewater Fire has burned more than 5,500 acres and caused trail closures in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness area and a 28-mile stretch of the Pacific Crest Trail.Fires burning in the Pacific Northwest have caused smoky conditions and unhealthy air quality in the Seattle area.This video shows Oregon National Guard soldiers dropping water on the area of the fire. Credit: Oregon National Guard via Storyful