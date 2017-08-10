Tropical Storm Franklin Floods Homes in Campeche

Governor Alejandro Moreno met with citizens and assesed flooded homes in Campeche, Mexico, in the early hours of August 9 as Tropical Storm Franklin crossed the Campeche Bay.The state of Campeche was under orange alert in the early hours of August 9 as the storm moved across the bay towards Tabasco and Veracruz, gaining speed as it crossed the open water.Moreno and other government officials visited several homes inundated with several feet of water. The Campeche Red Cross reported at least three people affected by the storm were taken to the hospital in the night. Credit: Alejandro Moreno via Storyful