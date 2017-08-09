Governor of Guam Says No Change in Threat Level From North Korea

Eddie Calvo, the Governor of Guam, said on Wednesday, August 9, that there had been “no change in the threat level to Guam” after North Korea and US President Donald Trump traded threats.At a press conference, Calvo said, “There has been a lot of rhetoric coming out, and it’s important to bring that message to the people of Guam that this is not a time to panic.”On August 7, Trump said North Korea should not threaten the US again, and that if they do, they will be met with fire and fury.In response, the North Korean government issued a statement that it was carefully examining an attack on Guam, a US territory located in the Pacific Ocean. Credit: Facebook/Eddie Baza Calvo via Storyful