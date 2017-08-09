Tropical Storm Franklin Brings Torrential Rain to Playa del Carmen

Tropical Storm Franklin hit Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on August 8, after making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula the day before.The storm weakened as it passed over the peninsula, according to reports, but meteorologists said it could pick up again as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico.This footage was described by the uploader as showing rain from the storm in Playacar, a resort area in downtown Playa del Carmen. Credit: Instagram/vero_posadas via Storyful