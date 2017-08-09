Tourists Wait in Open Space After Powerful Sichuan Earthquake

Tourists stayed in open spaces in Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan, following a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that hit the area on Tuesday evening, August 8.The uploader of this video said they felt the quake on a tour bus en route from capital Chengdu to Jiuzhaigou and decided to stay in open space as a safety precaution.At least seven people were killed and nearly 90 others were injured, according to the Sichuan government. The tremor, which mainly affected the UNESCO World Heritage site, was also felt in Chengdu and Xi’an in nearby Shaanxi province.In 2008, more than 70,000 people died during a quake in Sichuan. Credit: Weibo/somnus呀 via Storyful