Tropical Storm Franklin hit Mérida, Mexico, on August 8, after it made landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula the day before.The storm weakened as it passed by the Yucatan Peninsula, according to reports, but meteorologists said it could pick up again as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico.This video shows the intense rain and wind from the storm as it passed through Mérida. Credit: Instagram/Giovany Sevilla via Storyful