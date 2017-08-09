News

Cat Fighting Coyote Caught On Surveillance Camera

A security camera on a home in Denver, Colorado, caught the moment a cat fought off a coyote on August 7.Jason Zaffuto said that he was working late at his home when he saw the coyote run up to the stray cat, which he and his wife had been feeding. The cat fought off the coyote, while Zaffuto ran outside to chase it away. He said that he saw the cat later and it appeared to be fine.The security footage shows the moment the coyote comes up to the cat, who takes a swipe at the coyote before both animals run away. Credit: Jason Zaffuto via Storyful

