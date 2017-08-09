Texas Business Owner Fights Off Robbery Suspects

A business owner in Arlington, Texas, fought off two robbery suspects who tried to rob his store at gunpoint on July 18.Arlington Police released footage of the attempted robbery on August 8, which shows the two suspects being fought off by the store owner and one of the employees, who both seem thoroughly unimpressed by the robbery attempt. After a few moments of struggle, they manage to push the robbery suspects out of the store.Police are still searching for the suspects and asked anyone who recognized them to come forward with information. Credit: Arlington Police Department via Storyful