Sichuan Province Firefighters Respond to 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake

At least five people were dead after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Sichuan province in China in the evening on August 8.The earthquake hit the city of Guangyuan, near the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve, which is a popular tourist destination. The People’s Daily China reported more than 60 people were injured, and at least five tourists died.The Sichuan Province Public Fire Corps sent an earthquake relief team to the area, as shown in this video. Credit: Sichuan Province Public Fire Corps via Storyful