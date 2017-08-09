Super rare agave plant grows 25 ft in 2 months

A super-rare Mexican agave plant has roused from dormancy and burst into bloom in a British garden for the first time in a lifetime - after growing 27ft in TWO MONTHS. But in a cruel twist the ultimate late-bloomer in Julia Hardy's garden will now die as soon as it's final frond unfurls. Giant agave only bloom once in a lifetime and after after lying dormant for decades in Julia's garden in Sidmouth, Devon, a thick stem burst from the plant in early June. The plant - which very rarely flowers in the UK - grew at an extraordinary rate of up to 3ft a WEEK and now reaches the third storey of the home with a 'flower' on the top.