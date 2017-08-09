News

Moscow Appeals Court Blocks Deportation of Gay Journalist

A Moscow appeals court on Tuesday, August 8, blocked the deportation of an openly gay journalist until the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) can further examine his case.Khudoberdi Nurmatov, who writes for Novaya Gazeta under the pen name Ali Feruz, was denied political asylum last week and ordered deported. But the ECHR issued a temporary order on August 4 barring the deportation. Tuesday’s court ruling affirmed the European court order.Nurmatov was born in Russia but grew up in Uzbekistan and fled back to Russia in 2008 after allegedly being tortured by Uzbek security forces. He will be held in a detention facility until the ECHR makes a final ruling.Nurmatov’s mother, Zoya Vasilyevna, is a Russian citizen and lives in Russia. She is the older woman in blue seen in the video.Last week, after Nurmatov’s request for asylum was denied, fellow journalists held protests in Moscow. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

