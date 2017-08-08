Possible Tornado Causes Damage in Salisbury
Severe storms and a possible tornado blew through Salisbury, Maryland, on August 7. The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the tornado but is investigating after reports of damage, according to reports.Video footage recorded by the Salisbury Police Department shows the Delmarva Power company trying to restore power in a damaged power line. The video also shows fallen trees toppled onto vehicles in the street. Credit: Facebook/Asya Michelle via Storyful