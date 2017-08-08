Flash Floods Create Rivers of Debris in Utah
Flash floods in southern Utah caused debris flows and road closures in Iron County, near the Brian Head Fire burn scar on August 6.The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Iron County. Because of damage caused by the Brian Head Fire, flash floods caused debris flows to close down State Route 143.This video shows heavy flooding pushing trees and branches downhill at Cedar Mountain. Credit: Instagram/Riley Cunningham via Storyful