Lightning Strikes House During San Antonio Thunderstorm

Lightning struck a house in San Antonio, Texas, as an early morning thunderstorm hit the area on August 7.The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for San Antonio, while firefighters responded to a house fire believed to have been caused by lightning.San Antonio resident Christopher Alderete caught the moment when lightning struck his neighbor’s house on video. Alderete said that the storm was so bad it made him five hours late to work. Credit: Facebook/Christopher Alderete via Storyful