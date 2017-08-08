Cincinnati Zoo's Black Rhino Calf Kendi Has First Outdoor Exploration

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ three-week-old black rhinoceros calf, Kendi, began exploring his outdoor habitat on August 5.Kendi was born on Monday, July 17, to first time mother, Seyia. He is the fifth eastern black rhino born in North America in the last two years.The black rhinos are classified as critically endangered because of poaching and habitat loss. Fewer than 5,000 black rhinos remain in the world, and about 60 of them are managed in North American zoos. Credit: YouTube/The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via Storyful