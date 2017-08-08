Homeless man sleeps rough opposite charity

A down-on-his-luck man has spent years begging strangers to 'give me shelter' while sleeping rough on a street - opposite the headquarters of Britain’s biggest homeless charity. Army veteran Tony Richards has built himself a makeshift camp on the cold street opposite the posh London headquarters of Shelter, a charity who work to help the homeless.The 67-year-old used to play chess with passers by to while away the hours on the street, but bullies broke his beloved set last weekend as he slept. Tony has slept rough in London for 28 years, and has spent the last three years on a bench directly across the road from Shelter’s head office.