Anti-Zuma Protesters March on Eve of No-Confidence Vote

Protesters marched to the South African National Assembly in Cape Town on Monday, August 7, calling on legislators to vote against President Jacob Zuma in a no-confidence vote on Tuesday.The march under the banner #unitebehind was organized to coincide with Speaker Baleka Mbete’s announcement of her decision on whether the vote would be held as a secret ballot. Although Mbete decided that lawmakers would be able to cast their ballot in secret, some commentators expressed doubts that the vote would succeed.Zuma came under fire after he sacked his finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, in April, prompting two ratings agencies to downgrade South Africa’s foreign debt rating to junk status. Credit: Twitter/ashleighfurlong at GroundUp via Storyful