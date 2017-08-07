Typhoon Noru Moves Into Western Japan, Brings Rain to Mie Prefecture

After hitting Okinawa and other regions of southern Japan with torrential rain and fierce winds, Typhoon Noru moved westward across the main Japanese island of Kyushu on Monday, August 7.This footage shows rain from the typhoon whipping trees back and forth in Tsu, the capital of Mie prefecture. The city had received about 78 millimeters (3.1 inches) of rain in about an hour as of 10 am on Monday, NHK reported.The typhoon left two people dead and nine others injured in Japan’s southern Kagoshima Prefecture, according to the Japan Times. Credit: Instagram/goodsmilefudousan via Storyful