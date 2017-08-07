Typhoon Noru Churns Up Waves in Southern Japan

Strong waves, winds and rain lashed Japan’s southern Kagoshima Prefecture on Sunday, August 6, as Typhoon Noru passed over the region.The typhoon left two people dead and nine others injured in Kagoshima, according to the Japan Times. Since Saturday, the storm has been inching towards western Japan, and is expected to bringing flooding and rising water levels to the Shikoku region. The typhoon is expected to make landfall in the Kansai region on Tuesday.This footage shows stormy scenes near Shibushi, which is located in Kagoshima Prefecture. Credit: James Reynolds via Storyful