Typhoon Noru Brings Flooding to Japan's Amami Island

Typhoon Noru brought torrential rain, high winds and waves to an island chain south of the southern home island of Kyushu on Saturday.NHK reported that 4.7 inches of rain had been recorded on Amami Oshima as of 6.30 am, local time, with further rain expected. Other outlying islands in the Amami chain also experienced severe conditions as the typhoon neared.The typhoon was forecast to track north-northwest towards Yakushima with landfall on the Satsuma Peninsula of Kyushu expected on Sunday. This video shows high winds and flooding in Amami. Credit: Instagram/take4watari via Storyful