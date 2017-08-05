Firefighters Battle Compressor Fire at New York's Grand Central Terminal

A fire burned on a street adjacent to Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Friday, August 4. The fire was located on the Park Avenue viaduct, an elevated road that wraps around the west side of the building.A spokeswoman for the FDNY told local media outlets a portable compressor tethered to a tractor trailer outside the station caught fire around 11:30 am local time. No injuries were reported from the blaze. Credit: Instagram/Amber Brookmire via Storyful