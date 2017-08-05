Highland street brawl where man lost his thumb

This is the shocking a moment a man was left staggering around the street after losing part of his THUMB during a daytime street brawl. Four people have been arrested following the incident outside a chain of the popular betting shop Ladbrokes. Horrified onlookers could not believe their eyes as they watched on in shock on Church Street in Inverness on Thursday afternoon. Footage shows two men wrestling each other to the ground and trading blows before several women came to break up the assault.