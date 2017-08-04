News

Tahrir al-Sham Evacuation Convoy Arrives to Opposition City of Idlib

Thousands of refugees, as well as Tahrir al-Sham fighters and their families, arrived to opposition city of Idlib on August 3, the final step in a ceasefire deal between the two groups that saw the relocation of people from Lebanon to Syria.The formerly al-Qaeda-affiliated Tahrir al-Sham released five Hezbollah hostages in the same day as part of the deal. The men were released after a Tahrir al-Sham evacuation convoy arrived from Arsal, Lebanon, to Syria’s northern Idlib province.Hezbollah and the Syrian army launched an operation against Tahrir al-Sham in the Arsal area on July 21. A ceasefire took effect on Thursday, July 27.This video was shared by the Syrian Civil Defense in Idlib and shows volunteers helping arrivals. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense in Idlib via Storyful

