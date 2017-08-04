Mount Sinabung Spews Volcanic Ash Over 2 Miles High in Latest Eruption

Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra erupted on August 2, spewing volcanic ash as high as 2.6 miles, according to official reports.The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said the volcano erupted several times on August 2. Hot ash tumbled down the mountain’s slopes as far as 2.8 miles east and southeast into the Labortus River.BNPB spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said thousands of people were evacuated from the area. Credit: Aribangun Riyosembiring via Storyful