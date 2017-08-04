Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Calls Prosecution a Political Persecution

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny appeared in court in Moscow on August 3 for another hearing on charges he organized an illegal demonstration, allegations he said during the hearing amounted to political persecution.Navalny, campaigning to run in the March 2018 presidential election in Russia, faces charges for a protest he organized in July. He is also contesting the Central Election Commission’s ruling that he is ineligible to run for office due to a conviction on fraud charges, which Navalny also says were politically motivated. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful