The New York Police Department is looking for witnesses in connection with a hit-and-run on Staten Island, in which a 62-year-old woman was dragged down the street. According to a police statement, the incident took place on July 14.Surveillance footage released on Wednesday, August 2, shows a black Honda briefly slowing after it appears to have hit something, then driving off with person dragged behind. Credit: YouTube/NYPD via Storyful