Airport workers lobbing passengers' suitcases

The ground staff are seen raising bags above their heads and sending them crashing onto the conveyor as they unload a Virgin Atlantic flight. In a video filmed by horrified passenger Matthew Campbell, cases are seen bouncing up and down as they're slammed onto the luggage belt. The baggage handlers at Orlando International Airport in Florida, US, were fired after bosses saw the footage. Filmed on July 27. Matthew, 19, of Croydon, London, was on board a BA flight waiting to fly back to the UK when he spotted the workers on the concourse.