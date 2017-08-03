Mum-of-four posts video blog of her breastfeeding

A mum who posts video blogs while breastfeeding has defied trolls who are criticising her - for nursing her four-year-old daughter on camera. Leanne Allerton, 35, has built up a loyal YouTube following after vlogging about her breastfeeding with all four of her children over the last eight years. Her latest post about nursing her four-year-old daughter Poppy has attracted nearly one million views. But the video has also attracted cruel comments from trolls who claim Poppy - who will start school in September - is too old to breastfeed.