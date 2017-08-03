Evacuation Convoy Arrives in Syria From Lebanon Under Ceasefire Deal

More than 100 buses carrying thousands of refugees as well as Tahrir al-Sham fighters and their families left Lebanon’s Arsal area, arriving in Flaita, Syria, early on August 3, as part of ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, according to Lebanese media.According to reports, 11 wounded Tahrir al-Sham fighters were among those transferred to the Syrian Red Crescent by the Lebanese Red Cross.Hezbollah and the Syrian army launched an operation against Tahrir al-Sham in the Arsal area on July 21. A ceasefire took effect last Thursday, July 27. Credit: War Media via Storyful