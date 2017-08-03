News

Relief Workers Throw Supplies to Locals Trapped by Floodwaters

Sakon Nakhon, a municipality in Thailand’s northeast, was flooded after torrential rain lashed the region over the weekend of July 29, causing the local lake to overflow.According to the Bangkok Post, Nong Han Lake, Sakon Nakhon’s main water catchment area, was overwhelmed with rainfall from the nearby Phu Phan mountain. The lake spilled its banks and flooded the downtown areas of the city, creating pools that were recorded at nearly 5 feet deep.This footage shows relief workers on a boat making their way through a flooded village in Sakon Nakhon, tossing supply bags to locals whose houses are swamped by water. Credit: Instagram/annisaree via Storyful

