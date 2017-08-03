Man Violently Robs 81-Year-Old Woman at ATM in Ontario

An 81-year-old woman was violently robbed at an ATM machine in Aurora, Ontario, on July 31.When the elderly woman was finished with her ATM transaction, a man approached and tried to grab her money. The woman resisted and the man pushed her to the ground and stole her money, according to York Regional Police. The woman was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Surveillance footage of the incident was released by police as they are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Credit: YouTube/OfficialYRP via Storyful