Man Receives Fractures From Coward Punch at Broadbeach Bar

Police are appealing for information after a man was punched in the head at a Broadbeach premises on February 11, leaving him with a fractured skull.According to police, a man was asked to leave a licensed premises at about 12.45am.While leaving the area, the man punched another man in the head, causing him to fall, receiving the injuries. He required surgery.Police want to hear from the man pictured in the footage. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful