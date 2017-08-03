Firefighters Work to Contain Berkeley Hills Fire

A 20-acre brush fire burning in the East Bay hills of Berkeley, California, on August 2, has been 20 percent contained, according to Alameda County Fire.The fire, burning in the vicinity of the University of California’s Berkeley campus, prompted the school to encourage the evacuation of employees in several campus buildings close to the fire.The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported at the time of publication. Credit: Alex Montano via Storyful