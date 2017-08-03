Drunk Driver Slams Car Into Texas Police Officer During Traffic Stop

A drunk driver slammed his car into a police officer during a traffic stop in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 7.Dashcam footage from Officer Matt Lesell’s cruiser shows him standing next to a car he pulled over on the Interstate 30 in east Fort Worth. A separate white car then came crashing onto the car and sending Lesell flying. He suffered a fractured vertebra and a hyperextended foot, according to the Star-Telegram.Mike Mitchell, 34, has been charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a police officer, local media reported. Credit: Fort Worth Police Department via Storyful