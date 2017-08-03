Freight Train Derailment, Explosion Caught on Home Security Footage

Home surveillance footage from a local Hyndman, Pennsylvania, resident captured the moment when a freight train on a nearby track partially derailed and exploded in the early morning hours of Monday, August 2.The derailment and subsequent fire occurred just before 5 am, prompting officials to evacuate residents of nearby homes.In a statement released on their website, CSX said, “No injuries were reported and CSX personnel are currently working to safely restore service.” Credit: YouTube/Jacob Coughenour via Storyful