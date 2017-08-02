Henry VIII's old estate selling for £2.25 million

A stunning Grade II listed home built on the site of one of King Henry VIII’s old properties has been put on the market for £2.25 million. The Manor House is an exquisite seven bedroom home boasting grand period features and a beautifully manicured garden. It was built in the early 17th century after the previous house on the site, which had been owned by infamous royal, was destroyed by fire. The original house is believed to have been built for the Bishop of Salisbury, and was obtained by the monarch during the dissolution of the monasteries in the 1500’s.