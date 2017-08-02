NSW Police Seek Information From Commuters After Officer-Involved Shooting

New South Wales police canvassed commuters outside Sydney’s Central Station on August 2, asking for witnesses to an incident in which a man was shot dead during a July 26 confrontation with police.Video taken at the scene showed a man emerging from the Eddy Avenue Florist next to central station and approaching an officer who was carrying a gun. Four shots could be heard before the man fell to the ground. The man was reportedly holding a scissors and police were responding to reports from passers-by of an altercation at the florist.Police can be seen here standing next to the florist, at an entrance to Central Station. Credit: Twitter/Kevin Nguyen via Storyful