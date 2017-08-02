Militia Evacuation Resumed Under Hezbollah Deal

Buses arrived in Tahrir al-Sham-controlled areas of Lebanon’s Arsal, on August 2 to carry thousands of fighters and their families to opposition areas in northern Syria, under ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, according to Hezbollah-affiliated media.Tahrir al-Sham released three Hezbollah fighters from its prisons as part of the deal, the same source said and Hezbollah also received five bodies of its fighters from Tahrir al-Sham on Sunday, part of the deal’s first stage, Syrian state media SANA said. The completion of the second stage, the evacuations, was delayed in order to allow more buses to arrive.Hezbollah and the Syrian army launched a wide-scale operation against Tahrir al-Sham in the Arsal area on July 21. A ceasefire took effect last Thursday. Credit: Step News Agency via Storyful