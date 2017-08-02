Jordanian Parliament Repeals Law Allowing Rapists Marry Victims to Escape Punishment

Following a heated session, the Jordanian Parliament voted on August 1 to abolish the penal code’s controversial Article 308, which allowed sexual assault perpetrators to escape punishment by marrying their victims.Prime Minister Hani Mulki said that the government changed the law in order to protect Jordanian family values, according to Jordanian media.Local activists and civil society groups protested before the parliament session, calling on the government to act, the same source said.This video shared by the Jordanian parliament shows the heated discussion during the debate at about 58 minutes. Credit: Jordanian Parliament via Storyful